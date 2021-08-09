A man’s body was discovered tied together in a California canal.

In Placer County, California, a 30-year-old man’s remains was discovered tied together in a canal. The sheriff’s office has ruled the death suspicious.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the body was partially clothed and showed no signs of trauma, according to KCRA.

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, was from Grass Valley.

Workers from Pacific Gas & Electric discovered the body while removing water grates in a rural area along Peaceful Valley Road on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the guy was not a victim of the River Fire that was raging near the spot because his body had been in the water for at least a week before the river fire started. A fire that has burned 2,600 acres of land in Placer and Nevada counties is currently being fought by firefighters.

Officers have not ruled out foul play despite the fact that the sheriff’s office was unable to determine whether the death was a homicide at the time. The officers have not revealed what was used to bind the victim, according to ABC 10, because it could be crucial to the inquiry.

The water in the neighborhood was also switched off for around half a day so that detectives could gather evidence.

The body was discovered in Colfax, a small town with a population of about 2,000 people. According to sheriff’s deputies, the last homicide case reported in the region was approximately six years ago.

For the same reason, the incident has rocked the community.

When the body was discovered on his property, Stan Padilla, a Colfax resident, was taken aback. “I was out there and asked, ‘Is everything okay?'” They said, ‘No, there’s a body.’ Padilla told KCRA, “Things like this don’t happen up here.”

Last week, the California Highway Patrol discovered another person in a similar condition on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the 40-year-old man dead. The man’s identity was kept hidden until he was identified and his relatives were informed. It wasn’t able to determine the cause of death either.