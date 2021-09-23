A man’s body was discovered on an industrial development.

A man’s body was discovered in an industrial development in St Helens.

Following the discovery of a man’s death on Collins Industrial Estate, Merseyside Police announced that an investigation is underway.

At around 4.55 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday), emergency services were contacted to reports that a man’s body had been discovered on the estate just off Merton Bank Road.

According to police, the man’s death is not being investigated as suspicious, and officers are working to identify him.

Yesterday early evening, residents reported a big police and emergency services presence in the area.

“The individual was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” Merseyside Police said in a statement. “Enquiries are ongoing to formally identify the victim and inform his nearest of kin.

“The death is not being investigated as suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.”

