A man’s body was discovered in Newsham Park.

At around 9.50 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services were dispatched to Newsham Park after reports of a male who was “unresponsive.”

This morning, crime scene tape was placed to a fence near Newsham Drive, indicating police involvement in the park.

“We can confirm that emergency services were summoned at around 9:50pm yesterday (22nd July) to reports that a male had been found unresponsive in Newsham Park, Newsham Drive,” a spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“His death is not being investigated as suspicious, and his family has been notified.”