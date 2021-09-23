A man’s body was discovered in an alleyway by a passerby, leading to his arrest for murder.

After a body was discovered in an alleyway in Kirkdale, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

At around 1 p.m. on September 22, emergency personnel were dispatched to the Stanley Road area of Kirkdale, where a man’s body had been discovered in an alleyway.

A member of the public discovered the individual, who was pronounced dead at the spot, in an alleyway between Harebell and Woodbine Streets.

The reason of death, as well as the man’s age and identity, are unknown.

After arriving on the scene, police promptly blocked down Woodbine Street, Harebell Street, and Reading Street.

Since then, a 22-year-old Kirkdale man has been detained on suspicion of murder and is being held in jail for questioning.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation into the death of a man in Kirkdale this afternoon, and we would ask to anyone with any information to come forward,” Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said.

“We recognize the shock this has caused in the community, and we are doing everything we can to figure out what happened.”

The victim’s identity is still being confirmed, and his next of kin has been notified.

One local woman claimed that cops ‘swarmed’ the neighborhood in a matter of minutes.

“I had just gone in the house for about five minutes and came back out to see cops everywhere,” she told The Washington Newsday. This is the most cop cars I’ve ever seen in my life.”

At around 8 p.m., multiple police cars, matrix vans, and forensic officials arrived on the site, along with an ambulance.

Police also roped off a portion of the pavement on Stanley Road, where forensics were spotted placing evidence markers and taking photographs.

In the surrounding region, CCTV, house-to-house, and forensic investigations are also being conducted.

“We are conducting a lot of witness and CCTV inquiries tonight to determine what happened,” DI Beck said, “so if you have seen anything or anyone unusual in the Kirkdale area recently, please let us know and we will take action.”

“Similarly, if you were driving in the neighborhood and had a dashcam,” says the narrator.

