A man’s anguish as his’soulmate’ passes away hours after a routine hospital visit.

A young mother with a “golden heart” died unexpectedly after a regular hospital visit.

On Monday, September 27, after David dropped Sara off at the hospital for kidney dialysis treatment, he received a phone call instructing him to return.

She remained in intensive care until Thursday, when doctors decided to turn off the ventilator that had kept her alive, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Sara and David, along with their three-year-old daughter Ellie, shared a home in Hindley, Wigan.

David, 35, paid tribute to his wife, saying, “She had a heart of gold and would help anyone.”

“She was a fighter and a fighter at the same time. She’s been through a lot in her life.

“Sara was a lovely woman who idolized our daughter.”

Sara had struggled with her health for years, according to David, but she “never allowed her troubles stop her smiling.”

She was diagnosed with renal failure due to type one diabetes in 2010. She received a double kidney and pancreas transplant in 2013 after being placed on a waiting list.

Later that year, she met David online and the two began corresponding before meeting in person.

“It was love at first sight,” David added.

“We were always cheerful and never got into a fight. She was the love of my life.

“I used to believe I’d never meet someone. I was bullied a lot as a kid and made some horrible choices, but then I met her and everything changed.”

David moved up from Wiltshire to Wigan after six months, and the couple married in 2015.

Ellie, their “miracle baby,” was born three years later after IVF therapy. Sara, on the other hand, got a kidney illness throughout her pregnancy, forcing her to deliver her daughter eight weeks early.

Sara’s kidney began to fail after that, and by November of last year, she had to have it removed due to her illness.

David performed testing to see whether he may be a kidney donor in order to aid his wife. He learned out he had been successful just hours after Sara’s stroke, which was tragic.

David videoed himself after arriving home from sending his wife off on Monday. “The summary has come to an end.”