A manhunt is underway as a senior figure in the ‘Joeys’ drug gang flees the country.

A manhunt has been launched after a key member of the Merseyside ‘Joeys’ gang, which dealt in heroin and crack cocaine, went on the run.

William Vincent Dodd, 31, was a significant player in the criminal operation known as the Joeys, which distributed heroin and crack cocaine in Barrow. He was once barred from the entire of Cumbria.

Dodd, who was last seen in Walton, was a leading figure in the Joeys, an organization that used dirty phones to market Class A substances to drug consumers, according to a prior court hearing.

The then-27-year-old enlisted the help of couriers to transport drugs north from Merseyside, defying a court order barring him from entering Cumbria in order to supervise the illegal operation.

Dodd was first sentenced in December 2016 for Perverting the Course of Justice for providing false identity information while in detention.

After previously pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Supply Class A Drugs, he was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison. Along with that time, there was a second penalty for violating the travel prohibition.

Manhunt

Merseyside Police appealed to the public today as part of their quest for Dodd, who they wish to apprehend.

Dodd was freed from prison on November 18, 2019, after serving a portion of his sentence, but was returned on April 28 this year after allegedly violating the terms of his parole.

“We are looking for help in finding a Liverpool man who is wanted on recall to jail,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“William Vincent Dodd, 31, was released from prison on November 18th, 2019 after serving a portion of a term for narcotics conspiracy.

“After violating the terms of his license, he was recalled to prison on April 28th of this year.”

“Dodd, who was last known to be living in the Walton area, is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.”

Anyone who has seen Dodd or knows of his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.