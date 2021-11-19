A Manhattan judge has overturned the convictions of two men accused of assassinating Malcolm X.

The convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam for the killing of Malcolm X were overturned by Manhattan judge Ellen Biben.

According to The Associated Press, Biben exonerated the two after prosecutors and the men’s attorneys stated fresh evidence was obtained that determined Aziz and Islam were not involved in the crime and authorities concealed some material in a re-investigation.

“I am an 83-year-old guy who has been a victim of the criminal justice system,” said Aziz.

On February 21, 1965, at the age of 39, Malcolm X was shot and killed during a speech.

In March 1996, Aziz, Islam, and Mujahid Abdul Halim were found guilty of murdering Malcolm X.

While Halim, also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagen, admitted to shooting Malcolm X, he denied any involvement by Aziz or Islam. There was no physical evidence linking them to the crime, and both of them provided alibis. Despite this, all three individuals were given life sentences.

Aziz and Islam maintained their innocence throughout the trial and were released in the 1980s. In 2009, Islam passed away.

Halim was released from prison in 2010. He named numerous other guys as co-conspirators, but no one else has been found guilty.

The current inquiry uncovered witnesses unable to identify Islam and incriminated other defendants based on information in FBI files, according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Agents supervised by the late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover in the file ordered witnesses to conceal their status as informants from police and prosecutors, according to Vance.

“One thing is certain: Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam were unfairly convicted of this crime,” Vance said. He also stated that the case will not be retried and expressed regret for law enforcement’s “severe, inexcusable abuses of the law and the public confidence.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Malcolm X rose to national notoriety as the Nation of Islam’s spokesman, urging African-Americans to fight for their civil rights “by any means necessary.” His autobiography, co-written with Alex Haley, is considered a modern American classic.

Malcolm X resigned from the Black Muslim organization near the end of his life and began preaching about the possibility of racial unity after a trip to Mecca. It. This is a condensed version of the information.