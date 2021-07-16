A man with receding grey hair was observed on CCTV with a missing mother. Tesco’s

Police are still looking for a missing mother who was last spotted with a man at Tesco the day after she went missing.

Anna Coulter, from Netherley, was last seen nine days ago, waiting for a cab outside the Adelphi Hotel at around 9.30 p.m. on Monday, July 5.

Merseyside Police said Anna was seen at Tesco on Hanover Street at roughly 7.30 a.m. the next morning, July 6, following CCTV inquiries throughout Liverpool city centre.

Anna was with a male at the time, who was described as white, roughly 6ft tall, of medium build, and with receding grey shaved hair, according to police.

Anna is 30 years old, white, 5ft 6in tall, medium frame, with long black hair plaited and a fair complexion.

Anna’s sister Carly told the ECHO in a previous interview that her departure was “totally out of character” and that she had a one-year-old daughter at home who she “dotes on.”

Last Monday, the 30-year-old was out for a drink with two pals at Lanigan’s Irish Bar on Ranelagh Street when she vanished.

She then went to the taxi stand outside the Adelphi with her companion Olivia around 9.30 p.m., but they were going in opposite places.

Anna told her pal to get into the first taxi and that she’d wait for another one before leaving.

Carly stated, “This is a complete departure from Anna’s usual demeanor. She adores the child.

“She’s recently started a new career and has her life in order, and she’s doing fantastically.

“We’re quite concerned; it’s been five days. She hasn’t been to anyone’s [home]– relatives, friends, or anyone else. I’m not sure where she is.

“We aren’t furious with her; we are scared and panicked because, as I previously stated, this isn’t our Anna. She would never do something like this.”

“Anna’s family are obviously concerned, and for her to go so long without touch is absolutely out of character,” said Inspector Sandra Capkan of our Missing Persons Unit.

“We strongly urge her to contact us, as well as anyone who knows where she is. The summary comes to a close.