A man with a bullet wound to the head was discovered slumped inside his car.

Police are still looking into the case of a vehicle dealer who was found dead in a hospital parking lot with a bullet wound to his head.

On December 1, 1997, John Haselden, 23, was discovered collapsed in a Ford Escort Cabriolet parked on the grounds of Whiston Hospital.

Mr Haselden, who had been shot in the head, was unable to be saved by doctors.

According to authorities, Mr Haselden was left at the spot by a group of males who left in a second car.

The fatal shooting was a huge event at the time, and Stephen Lawlor was arrested in connection with the murder in May 1999.

Officers made the arrest following the completion of a separate hearing. As Mr Lawlor’s colleagues fought with cops, there were some dramatic scenes.

Mr Lawlor, who was eventually released without arrest by police, insisted on his innocence.

Mr Lawlor’s attorney then demanded an apology from the police department.

“After consolation over the applicable law, Merseyside Police detained a male with the best of intentions and made an error,” Merseyside Police said in a statement to The Washington Newsday at the time. As soon as the error was discovered, a male was discharged.” In May 2001, Mr Lawlor was fatally shot outside a Netherley home. Mr Lawlor’s death, according to The Washington Newsday, was unrelated to Mr Haselden’s death.

Mr. Haselden’s sister spoke to The Washington Newsday a few weeks after his death.

“The news that my little brother John, whom everyone loved, had been brutally killed tore my family’s world apart,” she stated.

“When John was at the house, it was always alive because he was larger than life.

“He was always up for a good time, and now he’s gone.”

“Life is so empty without him, and we will not rest until justice is served for his murder.”

Mr Haselden’s killing is still being investigated as a ‘unsolved murder,’ according to the police.

“Although 24 years have already passed,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated. “Summary concludes.”