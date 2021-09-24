A man will stand trial for the killings of his mother and three children.

After a mother and three children were discovered dead in a property in Sheffield, a 31-year-old man is expected to appear in court accused with four charges of murder.

On Sunday morning, the deaths of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s companion Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a residence in Killamarsh’s Chandos Crescent.

Damien Bendall, who appeared in Derby’s Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, is scheduled to appear before Derby’s crown court.

The deaths of the four victims were discovered after police responded to a complaint regarding a man’s safety at the property at 7.26 a.m., according to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Bendall is accused of murdering all four victims on a date between Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20.

The defendant, who lives on Chandos Crescent, is scheduled to appear via video link this morning (Friday).