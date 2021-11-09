A man wielding a machete has been seen sneaking through Liverpool Park.

On Halloween, a guy was caught wandering through a Liverpool park with a machete and was sentenced to prison.

Officers on foot patrol stopped Richard Green as he strolled through open ground near to the city center.

When confronted by authorities, he was still holding the blade and surrendered.

Officers came discovered Green in a park off Harker Street in Everton at around 9.25pm on October 31 and named him as a suspect in a passport gang that “provided Liverpool’s most wanted.”

Following Green’s appearance in court on Monday, Merseyside Police’s city centre neighbourhood team outlined the Halloween night arrest.

On Twitter, the team posted a photo of the machete with the caption: “For possessing a machete, Richard Green, 32, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison today.

“Officers on foot patrol in the L3 region had seen Green wandering through a park late at night. When authorities confronted Green, he gave the machete to them.

Green, of Prince Albert Mews in Liverpool’s city centre, was found guilty of possessing a dangerous weapon.