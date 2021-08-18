A man wielding a hatchet attacked an ATM user in New York City.

A man in New York City was recently attacked with a hatchet while attempting to use an ATM.

The event was captured on surveillance camera, which showed one man standing at an ATM machine while another entered the bank wearing a protective face mask and with a hatchet.

As the video progresses, the man wielding the hatchet can be seen approaching the ATM user and striking him in the leg, then the upper torso. The ATM user tries to defend himself, but the hatchet bearer continues to strike.

After being assaulted with the hatchet, the ATM user’s face is covered with blood on the footage. After that, the ATM user falls multiple times before fleeing the area. The man with the hatchet is seen returning to the ATMs and bashing them with his weapon. According to the video, he then drops the hatchet inside the bank and walks out.

The incident happened around 5:22 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). According to a spokeswoman for the NYPD, the ATM was placed inside a Chase Bank near 42 Broadway.

“A 50-year-old male victim stated to authorities that he was assaulted with a hatchet many times in the head and leg by an unknown attacker when he entered the ATM vestibule at the location,” an NYPD representative informed This website.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) officials transferred the 51-year-old victim to Bellevue Hospital following the incident. According to authorities, the victim was carried to the hospital in a stable condition.

Following the attack, a suspect was apprehended on Wednesday morning, according to an NYPD official. Aaron Garcia, 37, was identified as the culprit and charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal mischief.

“A man was there with a hatchet and [struck]my head…and my leg,” the anonymous victim told the New York Post.

In April, the New York Police Department detained a lady after she attacked another woman with a hatchet inside an apartment in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The 22-year-old suspect, according to authorities, assaulted the 28-year-old victim.