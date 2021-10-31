A man who was sick at work was diagnosed with a’silent killer.’

A man who felt sick at work after a day in the sun was taken aback when he learned he was suffering from a so-called “silent killer.”

Shaun Walsh, of Huyton, was 43 years old when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and informed that he required treatment right now to save his life.

Shaun considers himself fortunate to have recognized his symptoms when he did, since he has been cancer-free for the past three years.

He spoke with The Washington Newsday in November to celebrate the start of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, with the hopes of raising awareness of the disease’s indications and symptoms.

Pancreatic cancer is known as a “hidden” or “silent” killer because it rarely causes symptoms in its early stages and is frequently identified late.

“I simply want people to know the signs of pancreatic cancer,” Shaun, 46, told The Washington Newsday. “If you encounter a couple of them together like I did, go to your GP and say I’m worried about my pancreas.”

Shaun’s symptoms began while he was working as an industrial cladder in May 2018, when he became sick while working in the heat.

Shaun attributed his symptoms to long days at work, but as his urine got discolored and he saw a yellow tinge to his complexion, he sought medical help.

Shaun was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after multiple scans and tests at Whiston Hospital. He needed immediate treatment to preserve his life.

“From my diagnosis to my procedure was 11 days,” Shaun, who is now a volunteer for the charity Pancreatic Cancer Action, said.

“We want it to take no longer than 20 days from diagnosis to operation since the cancer is moving and growing anew throughout that time.”

“My mother took my sister and me to Tenerife for a vacation a few months after I finished treatment in March 2019.”

“We were planning to relocate to Tenerife when this opportunity arose.

“I never imagined I’d return there.” When I heard those words [it’s cancer], I felt I was dead. “The summary comes to an end.”