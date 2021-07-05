A man who was paid to remove people’s trash simply dumped it in the street.

After confessing to fly-tipping, three men in Knowsley were fined hundreds of pounds for dumping household rubbish along the roadway.

In April of last year, Ryan Queen, 27, of Wilson Road in Prescot, dumped garbage in Water Lane, Tarbock Green, including a bed frame and broken pieces of wood.

Residents had paid him to dispose of their garbage under the name Ryan’s Removals, but he ended up putting it in a turning near the Knowsley Expressway.

He was eventually apprehended and hauled to court in April, when he guilty to dumping domestic rubbish without a permit at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and £600 in costs to Knowsley Council over the next year. In addition, he must pay £95 in victim services.

Two males were charged with fly-tipping domestic rubbish in Prescot late last year and appeared in court on June 24.

Last September, CCTV caught Rafal Bednarz, 32, of Bigdale Drive in Kirkby, and Wactaw Jasek, 21, of Glan Aber Park in West Derby, dumping a mattress and other goods in Croxteth Lane.

Both men were penalised £250 for fly-tipping, but they must now pay the council £916 in costs and £34 to help support victim services.

“Fly tipping is a blight on our communities, and I’m glad to see the recent action we’ve taken against people who disrespect our neighbourhoods and environment in this way,” said Cllr Shelley Powell, Knowsley’s cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods.

“Thanks to the devotion of our environmental health staff, our large CCTV network, and information supplied by our residents, we are able to take this step. We take this matter very seriously and will do everything we can to address it.”

She also cautioned homeowners to make sure they employed a licensed waste carrier to dispose of their garbage, or they could face a fine.

“We also take use of this chance to remind citizens of their own waste disposal responsibilities,” she added.

“We strongly advise anyone disposing of domestic waste to do so only to a licensed waste disposal company. Summary ends.