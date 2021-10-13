A man who was informed he had no right to work used forged documents to acquire a job in a nursing home.

Reagen Tjiueza, 32, of Toxteth’s Wordsworth Street, arrived in the UK on May 18th, 2019 and applied for asylum. He was provided housing and began receiving weekly benefits of £33.75 per week. He was told he didn’t have the legal right to work.

Despite this, he applied for a job as a caregiver with Sabaoth Care and began working there in February 2020.

He presented a false French passport, a Job Centre Plus application letter, a British Gas bill, a Halifax bank statement, and other documents, including a fake healthcare assistant certificate, as identity.

Tjiueza worked at Sabaoth Care from August 19 to August 19 2021, earning a total of £5,780.

He also started working as a carer at Lords Care Recruitment in August 2020. He utilized the phony passport as identification, as well as a forged provisional license in Bob Deutsch’s name and a forged healthcare assistant certificate.

Between August 2020 and March 2021, he worked at Lords Care and earned a total of £11,077.

His asylum application was denied on January 7, 2021, and he is appealing the decision. Despite being hired by Lords Care and Sabaoth Care, he told immigration officers that he was not working in May 2021.

He applied for work as a carer with the Le Temp Care agency using a phony ID but was turned down. He worked for Fenwick Healthcare Staffing on a self-employed basis between June 22 and July 19 2021 using a similar phony ID in the name of Bob Deutsch and received a total of £495.

Tjiueza’s residence in Liverpool was searched by immigration police on July 26, 2021. They discovered one of his work passes, time sheets from his Sabaoth Care job, and a variety of bogus ID documents.

Tjiueza had also collected £6,578.82 in benefits throughout the time he worked.

He was apprehended and pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation, as well as two counts of possession, in September.