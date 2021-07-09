A man who was imprisoned for violating a restraining order is now on the run.

Police have launched a manhunt to re-arrest a guy who was previously convicted of violating a restraining order.

Merseyside Police have released a photo of wanted man Adam Price.

Following a prison sentence for breaching a restraining order, the 25-year-old from St Helens was released on licence earlier this month.

Concerns for a 76-year-old man who has gone missing in his jammies.

However, according to authorities, he is wanted on a recall to prison for allegedly violating the license’s terms.

Police are urging members of the public to call them if they see Price, since efforts to locate him have so far been ineffective.

“Please share and help us identify St Helens man Adam Price, who is sought on a recall to prison,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Prince, 25, was released on probation earlier this month after serving a prison sentence for violating a restraining order. After violating the terms of his license, he has now been recalled.”

Price is described as being 5ft 9in tall, slender, and having ginger hair and blue eyes, according to police.

If you have seen Price or have any information, police ask that you contact them via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘ Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, using reference 21000461904.

Sign up for Liverpool ECHO newsletters to stay up to speed on the latest news, sports, and events.