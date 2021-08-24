A man who was caught on camera saying “Heil Hitler” at a Mask Mandate School Board meeting has lost his job.

Paul Marcum, a tennis coach at the Sports Club of West Bloomfield in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, was fired on Monday. Marcum worked at the Sports Club of West Bloomfield every fall, but the proprietor of the club confirmed Marcum’s dismissal to the Metro Times.

Paul Marcum’s Tennis Service LLC is also owned by Marcum.

Marcum was fired as a result of his discriminatory actions during a Birmingham Board of Education meeting on August 18. School administrators, teachers, and parents met during the discussion to explore a possible mask mandate for the 2021-2022 school year.

Marcum was apprehended by police, who interrogated him and witnesses about the incident, which occurred as a Black woman and a Jewish woman were demonstrating their support for the school district’s proposed mask requirement.

Following the meeting, Birmingham Public Schools Superintendent Embekka Roberson made a statement to the Metro Times on behalf of the school district.

“Birmingham Public Schools strongly condemns and will not accept any act of racism, disrespect, violence, or inequitable treatment of any person, including acts and remarks made at Board of Education meetings,” Roberson said.

“We need to model acceptable actions for our pupils in circumstances where people have strong feelings about a subject and emotions are running high,” Roberson continued. “The behaviors that we anticipate from our kids and community were not consistently displayed at last night’s meeting.”

Anti-maskers booed and screamed insults at board members and presenters who favor the use of masks and facial coverings throughout the 2021-2022 school year at the August 18 school meeting.

Several anti-maskers informed the board that masks are hazardous and that children are not at risk of spreading COVID-19. Nicole Humphrey, a local mom, has informed the school board that she will be removing her daughter from the district because she does not want her to be subjected to the potential mandate.

She told the board, "Hearing that the only way she may attend in-person learning is by wearing a mask is deplorable." "It's not going to happen," says the narrator. It's as if you're asking us to send her knowingly.