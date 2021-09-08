A man who was awaiting trial was discovered dead in his cell, the third death in a New York jail in the last month.

A 24-year-old man in prison at the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island died Tuesday morning, according to the New York City Department of Correction.

Esias Johnson, a detainee at Rikers Island, is the third inmate to die in the last month and the ninth in 2021.

Johnson, who was found unresponsive by a prison officer visiting the jail at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, is the subject of an inquiry.

According to sources, Johnson died of a heroin overdose, but the official cause of death will be determined by an upcoming autopsy.

“A thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy will be conducted. In a statement, Department of Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said, “We have been in touch with Esias Johnson’s nearest of kin and send our heartfelt condolences.”

Johnson was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to jail records.

Johnson was detained in Queens in August, according to authorities. On a fugitive arrest warrant out of New Jersey for making terroristic threats, he was being held at Rikers Island. Johnson was previously charged with criminal impersonation, making a terroristic threat, and aggravated harassment in 2019.

In the last month, there have been several deaths at the prison. Brandon Rodriguez, 25, was found dead in his Rikers Island cell on August 10 with a T-shirt wrapped around his neck. Segundo Guallpa, 58, was discovered dead in his Rikers Island cell last week, authorities believe it was a suicide.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Schiraldi stated that the difficulties at Rikers are not due to a lack of correctional employees. Rather, he blamed the problems on correction officers calling in ill at nearly three times the rate they did in August of 2019.

In August, 1,416 officers were out on average each day, according to Schiraldi, compared to 555 officers calling off per day in August 2019.

“Our employees are the lifeblood of our operations,” Schiraldi remarked. “Until we have a full crew, we won’t be able to increase safety. When employees fail to show up for work, it affects every area of our operations, including personnel who take up the slack and those in custody.”

Rikers Island has a long history of corruption and neglect toward its inmates. This is a condensed version of the information.