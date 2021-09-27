A man who teased cops on Facebook with a “come find me” post has been apprehended.

A wanted man was apprehended after baiting authorities on Facebook with a mocking remark to “come find him.”

After an appeal was made to identify ‘Lancashire’s most wanted,’ David Holmes, 27, from Skelmersdale, put the cocky message on a police Facebook page.

Holmes, who was wanted in connection with a restraining order violation, made a rash attempt to provoke Lancashire Police.

Following his arrest, the force released a screenshot of his “awkward” Facebook message to cops.

Following an Operation Hunter appeal, wanted man David Holmes commented on Facebook, “Do your job correctly and come find me.”

Emojis depicting explosions and a defiant hand gesture accompanied the message.

The message was reacted to with over a hundred likes and laughing expressions.

“Hi David [wave emoji]We’d advise you to do the right thing and bring yourself in,” Lancashire Police responded with their own tweet.

“We have a good track record for these kinds of things, so we think you’ll find that we’ll ‘come and find’ you sooner or later. [emoji with a happy face]”

Holmes was soon arrested and charged with harassment and breaching a restraining order, proving that the cops had the final laugh.

On Friday, September 24, he was scheduled to appear in court.

Following Holmes’ arrest, a representative for Lancashire Police shared a snapshot of the encounter, writing, “That embarrassing moment when we do really arrest and prosecute you.”

“You may recall that after seeing his face on our ‘Most Wanted’ list, David considered it prudent to leave us a remark in our recent Op Hunter piece.

“The conclusion of the story is that it’s probably not the best decision. After all, we’re the cops.”

Lancashire Police began Operation Hunter in July to find people wanted for a variety of crimes, including domestic violence, sexual offenses, and general criminality.

Over 550 warrants have been executed as part of the operation in the last three months.