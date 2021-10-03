A man who slashed an inmate in prison was sentenced to life in prison and dubbed a “extreme danger.”

After slicing a fellow inmate in an unprovoked attack at a prison in Birmingham, England, a 26-year-old British man was sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Judge Richard Bond made the decision because Kerney Grantham, who has no known address, posed a “exceptional danger” to members of the public. Before he may be considered for release, he must serve at least 32 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Grantham had a “fascination” with knives and guns, as well as a desire to poison others and took delight in inflicting physical and emotional harm on others.

On Nov. 15, 2020, Grantham stabbed the unidentified victim when the other man was transporting meals back to his cell in HM Prison Birmingham.

“[The victim] had just taken a few steps when he felt a sharp pain in the left side of his neck,” according to prosecutor Omar Majid. “With his hand, he checked and found that it was covered with blood.”

Grantham allegedly slashed the victim from behind and then casually walked away, according to another prisoner. According to Majid, Grantham and the victim had no prior history, and the incident was “completely unprovoked.”

The victim had an almost four-inch wound that was treated at the prison right away.

When questioned about the event, Grantham inquired as to whether the man he stabbed had died. “He should have,” he claimed when told the victim had survived.

Grantham claimed that he flushed the blade he had used down the toilet and that committing the crime gave him a rush.

According to Majid, Grantham targeted the victim because he was little and unfamiliar.

According to the prosecutor, Grantham also claimed that “voices” had directed him to carry out the attack and that he planned to kill the victim.

Grantham has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2015. He earlier stabbed another prisoner and assaulted another with a pool ball during an art lesson. He had previously stabbed another convict as well as a prison officer with a primitive weapon he had made himself.

Grantham also claimed that he attempted to kill his mother with sleeping medications and entered her room with a knife in his hand.

According to the BBC, he was detained in Norwich in 2014 for shooting dogs. He admitted to three charges of inflicting unnecessary pain to animals, as well as one count of possessing an air gun and one count of possessing a hunting knife.

