A man who shot himself in the head was discovered with a shotgun weeks after being released from prison.

A well-known Merseyside criminal was sentenced to prison for guns offenses after shooting himself in the foot.

Paul While, 32, had only been out of prison for 30 days when he was nabbed in Knotty Ash after a police surveillance team saw him collecting a shotgun.

Kirkby, of Glen Way, Tower Hill, had been freed from prison in August this year after being returned following a firearms discharge arrest.

Officers observed him picking up a sawn-off shotgun in Knotty Ash on September 2.

Officers moved in to apprehend him as he entered a home on East Prescot Road in Knotty Ash.

He bolted from the house, hurling a bag carrying the shotgun over a fence into a neighboring garden and slamming his phone into the ground. He was apprehended by officers on the spot.

In December 2007, while attempting to threaten a rival, he wounded himself in the foot with a sawn-off shotgun.

Several guns discharges had been traced to him in recent years, according to police. He had also been convicted of burglary and attempting to stab another inmate in jail. He was sentenced to four years in prison on November 26 after confessing to possessing a shotgun when barred for life, possessing a shotgun without a certificate, and possessing illegal ammunition.

He had been involved in crime for the entirety of his life, according to the judge.

Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership, a specialist squad made up of National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police officers, headed the police operation.

While’s incarceration comes little over six months after the OCP was launched.

In April, the squad was formed to combat high-risk OCGs trafficking drugs and weaponry into the region.

During that time, the alliance has seized at least four firearms, £750,000 in illegal cash, 104 kilograms of cocaine, 13 kilograms of heroin, and 63 kilograms of cannabis.

Simon Roberts, 57, of Greasby, was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison for conspiracy to sell heroin, cocaine, and money laundering at the end of October.

Stephen Taylor, 33, of Cronton, Widnes, was sentenced to prison in May.