A man who plunged into the canal himself called the cops to report a hate crime.

A man seen floating in the canal jumped into the water by himself, according to CCTV evidence.

On Saturday, September 4, a guy was discovered in the canal near to Mann Island apartments. He was apparently the victim of a hate crime based on his sexuality.

However, evidence now shows that there was no involvement from a third party.

At around 3:10 a.m., Merseyside Police received reports of a guy in the canal near. The man was brought to hospital by emergency personnel who arrived at the scene near Albert Dock. He did not sustain any significant injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers conducted a thorough investigation, interviewing the alleged victim and any witnesses, as well as checking surveillance footage from the area.

The man was alone at the dock when he entered the water, according to the recordings, and was not forced in.

The investigation has come to a conclusion.

“We strongly oppose hate crime and will properly investigate any such reports,” said Detective Chief Inspector Paul Speight.

“Officers’ determination to examine all evidence in order to bring justice to the supposed victim has now proved that the stated crime did not occur.

“We take all reports seriously and pursue all necessary lines of inquiry in order to protect the LGBT+ community in Merseyside.

“Please know that if you report a hate crime, we will completely support you and spend significant resources to identifying and prosecuting offenders.”

“We will not allow anybody being targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity here in Merseyside,” Detective Chief Inspector Speight continued.

“Earlier this summer, we observed a surge in hate crimes connected to sexual orientation and gender identity, and we made a number of arrests as a result of incidents in Liverpool city centre and around Merseyside.

“As a result, we enhanced patrols and engagement across Liverpool city centre, with officers on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep people safe.

“Our determination to eradicate all kinds of hate from Merseyside’s streets is unwavering, and we will continue to deploy targeted proactive police patrols where they are needed and thoroughly investigate all reports.”

