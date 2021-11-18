A man who pleaded guilty to raping four teenage girls will not be sentenced to prison.

A New York man avoided prison after pleading guilty to the rape and sexual assault of four adolescent girls at his parents’ house.

After pleading guilty to felony charges of rape and sexual assault in 2019, Christopher Belter, 20, faced a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

Belter was sentenced to only eight years of probation by Niagara County Court Judge Matthew Murphy on Tuesday, according to WKBW. In addition, he must register as a sex offender.

Murphy informed the court that he “wondered” over how to punish the defendant before finding that prison time was “inappropriate.”

“I’m not ashamed to admit that I prayed about what sentence would be suitable in this case since there was so much sorrow. There was a lot of damage. In this case, many offenses were committed “Murphy stated his opinion. “I believe that a sentence involving jail or partial incarceration is ineffective, thus I will sentence you to probation.” The probationary term, Murphy added, would be “a sword hanging over your head for the next eight years.” The decision stunned the courtroom, with one of Belter’s victims “obviously distressed,” according to a reporter. “Justice was not served today,” said Steven Cohen, a counsel for one of the victims. After the punishment was handed down, he later informed The Washington Post that his client vomited.

“In my experience, if Chris Belter had not been a white defendant from a wealthy and powerful family, he would have been put to prison,” Cohen told the publication.

Between February 2017 and August 2018, Belter’s family home in an upscale Lewiston area was the scene of separate assaults on four females, all of whom were 15 or 16 at the time.

Family Members Face Charges

Belter’s mother, stepfather, and a family friend, according to state police, helped groom the victims with booze and marijuana. All three have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and dealing with a kid in an unauthorized manner.

Belter was charged with first-degree rape at first, but pleaded guilty to reduced charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse in 2019. According to The Buffalo News, he was sentenced to two years of interim probation by Judge Sara Sheldon, who has since retired.