A man who made a fortune unlocking AT&T phones has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In 2012, Muhammad Fahd, a 35-year-old Pakistani, used Facebook to recruit an AT&T call center employee in Bothell, Washington. He began bribing the employee and his coworkers to unlock network phones using their credentials.

In 2019, Fahd was extradited to the United States, and in 2020, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy. On September 16, 2021, he was condemned.

In a news release, acting US Attorney Tessa Gorman said, “This defendant is a modern-day cybercriminal who paired his technological expertise with old-school strategies such as bribery, intimidation, and exploitation.”

Even if customers had not finished paying for the pricey gadgets or their service contracts had not expired, unlocking permitted the phones to be withdrawn from AT&T’s network. Customers might then get a lower-cost phone service.

Later, Fahd had workers install malware on the company’s network, which allowed him to unlock the Pakistani phones. Prosecutors said he persevered even after the company discovered the initial plot and fired two of the staffers involved.

Fahd made millions by selling the unlawful phone-unlocking service through internet merchants. Frequent visits abroad, $1,000-per-night hotel stays in Dubai, and a $30,000 watch were all part of his lavish lifestyle. According to the US Attorney’s Office in Seattle, he boasted of paying $100,000 to have British singer-songwriter Jay Sean perform at his wedding.

Between 2012 and 2017, he paid three AT&T employees $922,000 before being detained in Hong Kong in early 2018. According to AT&T’s forensic analysis, the conspiracy resulted in the unlocking of more than 1.9 million phones.

The company calculated its $200 million loss by excluding the amount it lost on service contracts and only counting phones that were removed from its network before customers had completely paid for them. Prosecutors claimed that such losses would have been passed on to consumers and stockholders in the form of increased total costs.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik, Fahd expressed regret, but prosecutors emphasized that he did not go so far as to assist the US government in recovering any ill-gotten gains. Fahd made at, they said, based on the scant information they were able to find. This is a condensed version of the information.