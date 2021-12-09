A Man Who Is Supposedly High On Drugs He fatally stabs his girlfriend with a sword and then calls the cops to report a robbery.

Authorities say a Queens man fatally killed his girlfriend with a sword while high on drugs and then falsely reported a burglary to the cops.

On Tuesday, police arrested Peter Ikonomou, 37, for the murder of his 35-year-old girlfriend, Mindy Singer, at their Briarwood apartment. According to the NY Daily News, Singer’s body was discovered crammed in the apartment’s closet with a 46-inch sword lodged on her back.

When Ikonomou’s mother went to check on him after not hearing from him for a long time, she discovered the gruesome slaying. Ikonomou appeared to be high on drugs when he opened the front door and slammed it shut before the mother could get in. Ikonomou’s mother informed the police that he then raced back to the house and screamed from his apartment balcony that he had killed someone.

Ikonomou then dialed 911 to report “fake cops and locksmiths” attempting to break into his residence. When the cops arrived, he greeted them with a stick in his hand and stated that his girlfriend was “in the closet.”” Singer’s body was discovered in the closet with several stab wounds.

Ikonomou was quickly identified as the suspect and taken into jail by police. When the officers took him inside, he struggled with them and kicked out a window of the squad car, according to a witness. “He kicked and kicked and kicked till he busted open that window.” He was claiming to be having a heart attack, according to the witness.

According to the New York Post, Ikonomou has been charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

“My heart has been destroyed, and my family and I will never be the same again because of this nightmare.” Words are inadequate to describe this heinous catastrophe “Debra Levine, the singer’s aunt, commented on Facebook that the entire family is crushed by the loss.

Ikonomou had been detained seven times prior to the incident on allegations of drug possession and driving while under the influence of drugs, according to police records. However, cops stated there were no previous records of domestic violence between the two.