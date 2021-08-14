A man who has been shot six times must wait one week for surgery at a hospital overburdened with COVID.

A Texas man who was shot six times is still waiting for surgery a week after the incident in a Houston hospital, which is struggling due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Joel Valdez, who is awaiting surgery at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, Texas, spoke with Fox 26 about the issue, urging people to stay healthy and avoid going to the hospital right now.

According to a Harris Health System representative, Ben Taub Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is at 98 percent capacity, with 33 percent of those patients suffering from COVID-19-related illnesses.

Valdez, a father and local business owner, spoke to Houston’s Fox 26 on Friday from his hospital bed.

He was shot by a stranger while exiting a Kroger on the 9100 block of the city’s W. Sam Houston Parkway last Saturday morning.

A suspect has been apprehended and charged with shooting Valdez earlier this week.

“It’s a little irritating having fractured bones and bullets in me for nearly a week now,” Valdez added.

“I was shot in the neck right here, but my left shoulder was hit three times. That’s what’s broken, and I’m waiting for surgery,” he explained.

“Do your best to keep your health and avoid getting yourself into a situation where you have to go to the hospital right now,” Valdez said.

“Of response to the spike in COVID-19 cases overwhelming the hospitals of Harris Health System, our medical experts assess every surgical cases throughout the day to identify the acuity level and patient’s overall condition,” Amanda Callaway of Harris Health System told Fox 26.

“Due to limited resources, surgical patients are being prioritized based on a variety of variables, which may result in non-emergent surgical procedures being delayed. “During these trying times, Harris Health and its medical partners are working tirelessly to deliver the best possible care,” she stated.

According to a CBS News story, the Delta version of COVID-19 has caused a rise in cases in Texas, with 96 percent of ICU beds across the state currently full, while only 27 ICU beds were allegedly available in Houston on Friday.

In Texas, over 10,000 individuals were present. This is a condensed version of the information.