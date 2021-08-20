A man who has been bitten by a deadly snake transports the reptile to the hospital for proper treatment.

A man who was bitten by a venomous snake on Thursday brought the reptile with him to the hospital so that physicians could identify the species and administer efficient treatment.

Doctors at a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India’s southernmost state, were stunned to find a guy carrying a cobra. Veeranjaneyulu, the man, informed doctors and hospital workers that he thought knowing the snake’s kind would help him get the best treatment.

According to Zee News [Google Translate], Veeranjaneyulu works as a tractor driver at a cement brick manufacturing plant.

While loading bricks into a truck, the man was bitten on the leg by a snake. Veeranjaneyulu captured the snake and put it in a plastic box as soon as he discovered he had been bitten by it.

After then, Veeranjaneyulu, who is believed to be in his early twenties, drove his tractor to a hospital for treatment.

“I’m not sure what kind of snake bit me. Doctors frequently inquire about the species before administering an anti-snake venom injection. According to The New Indian Express, he remarked, “I carried the snake with me.” The man took 14 minutes to get to the hospital.

Veeranjaneyulu was saved after physicians identified the snake as an Indian cobra and gave him an antivenom treatment. Later, Veeranjaneyulu promised the physicians that he would carefully release the snake in the woods while returning home.

If the sufferer receives the correct antivenom dose as soon as possible, he or she may be able to survive. There are a variety of antivenoms available for different snake species. This means that identifying which snake did the deed can aid doctors in providing faster treatment.

The most recent incidence contrasts with past incidents in India in which snake bite victims sought vengeance from the creatures.

Last week, a guy in Odisha, India's eastern state, captured a snake that had bitten him and killed it by biting it back. "Last night, while walking home on foot, something bit my leg. When I turned on my torch, I discovered a venomous krait snake. To exact vengeance, I held the snake in my hands and repeatedly bit it, killing it on the spot," the guy told local media at the time. He wandered around the village after killing the reptile.