A man who had threatened to kill his fiancee killed her hours after being released from the hospital.

Despite declaring he was “going to f***ing kill someone,” a man who repeatedly stabbed his fiancee was released from the hospital hours before the crime.

When Phillip Jones was transferred to Whiston Hospital amid concerns about a severe decrease in his mental state, he claimed he was possessed and was seen chatting to deceased relatives.

Despite the fact that a bed in a specialty facility was available, doctors working for an NHS trust that controlled mental health services at the hospital discharged him after determining that he could receive support at home.

After a tall stranger knocks on his door, Dad is stunned.

He attacked Rebecca Wakefield, his companion, few hours later before turning the knife on himself.

Jones was found to be crazy at the time of the attack by a jury.

EncroChat dealer brags about a’mayday’ airport smuggling plan

Jones was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 21 years old, and he had seizures almost every night.

However, his condition began to deteriorate in late 2019, and on January 21, 2020, he had a total of five seizures.

In the days that followed, the 44-year-mental old’s health deteriorated, and he was admitted to Whiston Hospital on January 23 after his worried family became increasingly concerned about his behavior.

He was seen throwing paper at people, conversing with deceased relatives, and yelling, “I’m going to f***ing kill somebody for doing this to me.” Someone is going to pay for what they’ve done to me.”

Ms Wakefield was informed that a bed in the specialist mental health facility Peasley Cross Hospital was available for Jones, but despite her protests, he was allowed to return home, where he would be seen by a community mental health team later that day.

On January 23, the couple returned to their house in the Sutton district of St Helens about 5 a.m.

Ms Wakefield heard Jones come downstairs shortly after lunchtime, yelling, “We have to go…this is the end.”

Jones grabbed a knife, chased Ms Wakefield down, and stabbed her at least six times, seriously injuring her.

After he was admitted to the hospital on Monday, he was handed a hospital order. “The summary has come to an end.”