A man who felt compelled to ‘commit sacrifices’ confessed to five murders, one of which was committed by his roommate.

According to the arrest warrant, Jason Thornburg felt forced to “make sacrifices” and confessed to five murders, including the murders of his roommate and girlfriend.

Not only did Thornburg, 41, confess to killing three persons found in a flaming dumpster earlier this year, but he also confessed to the death of his roommate and girlfriend Tanya Begay in an interview with police. According to the arrest warrant, he claimed to have in-depth knowledge of the scriptures and believed he was being called to “make sacrifices.” According to the Tarrant County district attorney’s office, Thornburg was indicted on capital murder charges on Monday for the killings of David Lueras, 42, Lauren Phillips, 34, and Maricruz Mathis, 33. On Sept. 27, their remains were discovered dismembered in a flaming garbage in Fort Worth.

According to The Associated Press, police were led to Thornburg by surveillance footage that showed a car near the dumpster.

According to the Associated Press, Thornburg, who had been staying at a hotel in Euless, a Fort Worth suburb, since late July, informed officials that Lueras had visited his motel room five days before the victims were discovered. According to the arrest warrant, Thornburg told officials that he slit Lueras’ throat and then dismembered him in the bathtub.

According to the Associated Press, a woman entered Thornburg’s motel room two days later and he slit her throat. Another woman arrived two days later, according to the arrest warrant. Thornburg tried to knife her but ended up strangling her.

Thornburg was already a suspect in the murders of the three people found in the dumpster, according to authorities, who knew him from his roommate’s death inquiry earlier this year.

Thornburg’s roommate was killed in a suspicious house fire in May, according to the arrest warrant. Thornburg informed detectives during his September police interview that he slit his roommate’s throat, then uncapped a natural gas connection and lighted a candle. The medical examiner at the time had been unable to ascertain the cause of death of his roommate.

According to the arrest warrant, when authorities asked Thornburg about any other sacrifices, he indicated he also sacrificed his girlfriend in Arizona.

Tanya Begay, a Gallup, New Mexico-based American Indian lady, has gone missing. This is a condensed version of the information.