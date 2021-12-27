A man who defied the odds in his struggle with a brain tumor died surrounded by his family.

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a “wonderful young guy” who died on Christmas Day surrounded by his adoring family.

Owen Copland married his partner in a ‘beautiful’ bedside service earlier this year, when he had only days to live.

The theater student at Liverpool John Moores University outlived his bleak prognosis for an aggressive brain tumor and was dubbed a “amazing young man.”

Owen had been suffering from headaches for around a month before being diagnosed with the disease last November.

Days later, he underwent a life-saving operation and has subsequently undergone radiotherapy and other surgeries.

However, after scans revealed significant improvement, he received sad news.

On Boxing Day, Owen’s family from Maghull posted a joyful photo of him to his own Twitter account, alerting his followers of his untimely passing on Christmas Day, along with a hashtag imploring others to ‘Keep Owen Going’ in his memory.

“So sorry to learn that darling Owen has lost his life after an amazing struggle with brain cancer,” one user expressed his condolences.

“I recall Owen being written off by physicians on several occasions, but Owen seemed unfazed. A brave guy that persisted in fighting because of his incredible family’s devotion. “I wish you all the best.” “Rest in peace Owen, we never met but I felt like I was a part of your journey,” another commented. Jane and your family, my heartfelt greetings.” “I’m really sorry to hear this,” stated a third. Owen had such tremendous impact on so many people’s lives. At this awful time, we send our love and support to his dearest loved ones.” “I am so sad for your loss,” one user said. I’ve been following Owen’s tale and am heartbroken to learn of his death. I’m sending a lot of love.” Owen’s mother, Gill, told the Brain Tumour Research charity about her son, describing him as a “nice young man” who was a “wonderful listener” with a “great sense of humour.”

Mum Gill claimed she tried to obtain a doctor's appointment but couldn't because of the epidemic, and it wasn't until she had rung for two ambulances that she was able to get one.