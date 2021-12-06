A man who claims to have invented Bitcoin has won a legal battle and will keep $50 billion in cryptocurrency.

According to the Associated Press, Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be Bitcoin’s creator, won a civil action on Monday, allowing him to keep approximately $50 billion in cryptocurrency, or 1.1 million Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin in question was one of the first to be mined, and it could only be controlled by people or entities who had been engaged with the cryptocurrency since its inception, such as Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s founder.

The lawsuit was won against the family of David Kleiman, a deceased business partner who claimed half of the 1.1 million Bitcoin was owed to them. They were not owed the Bitcoin, but a Florida jury awarded them $100 million in intellectual property rights to a joint company between Kleiman and Wright. According to the Associated Press, this is only a small portion of what Kleiman’s attorneys requested during the trial.

“This was a huge win for our side,” said Andres Rivero of Rivero Mestre LLP, Wright’s primary lawyer.

According to the Associated Press, the jury heard testimony regarding how Bitcoin was formed and how cryptocurrency worked. The jury deliberated for a week, with jurors continuously interrogating lawyers from both sides and the judge about the workings of cryptocurrencies and the business ties between Wright and Kleiman. At one point, jurors indicated to the court that they were deadlocked.

The cryptocurrency world will be looking on Wright to show he is Bitcoin’s creator, as he promised during the trial, according to the Associated Press. This would bolster Wright’s assertion that he is Nakamoto, which he first asserted in 2016.

Wright, according to Wright and other bitcoin specialists, holds the 1.1 million Bitcoin.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The roots of Bitcoin have always been a bit of a mystery, which is why this trial has gotten so much media attention. During the height of the financial crisis in October 2008, a person known only as “Satoshi Nakamoto” published a paper outlining a framework for a digital currency that would be decentralized and not be bound by any legal or governmental authority. A few months later, mining for the currency began, which involves computers solving mathematical equations.

The name Nakamoto, which roughly translates to “at the center of” in Japanese, was never considered to be. This is a condensed version of the information.