A man who almost died as a result of his addiction is now ‘saving lives’ all over the city.

In Merseyside, a former drug user has devised a program that is helping to “rescue lives.”

Marcus Nicholas, from Walton, decided to start an addiction and mental health rehabilitation program after going through his own struggles with addiction and despair.

Marcus’ addiction began when he was in his teens, and once it spiraled out of control, he attempted suicide.

But now, the 39-year-old has formed Break Free Support alongside Lee Butler, a DJ and advocate, and Walleed Nasr, a life coach.

“I was diagnosed with Crohn’s illness at a young age,” he told The Washington Newsday. They warned me against drinking alcohol since it would aggravate my stomach and make me very sick.

“I was sober when I first started going partying, and someone offered me ecstasy.

“Well, they didn’t say don’t take tablets,” I reasoned, and that was how I became acquainted with Class A medications.

“That was the beginning of it, I was approximately 17 or 18 years old at the time, and it spiraled out of control throughout my life.”

Marcus realized he had an addiction in his twenties after getting into trouble with the cops and realizing his life was “coming apart.”

He began attending AA meetings, councillors, and doctors, and he had the support of a “wonderful family,” but nothing appeared to work.

His addiction eventually led to his attempting suicide.

“I couldn’t make any firm decisions since my life was a mess,” Marcus explained.

“I couldn’t understand why I kept doing it to myself, so I tried to commit suicide.” I was on the verge of committing suicide.

“I was later diagnosed with depression, but it was all due to the addiction, and I would never be able to find a solution unless I dealt with it first.”

Marcus claims that he discovered that many addiction counselors are only available to paying customers, and that free therapy is of poor quality.

On social media, he talked about how he overcame his addiction, and Break Free Support evolved naturally.

“If you pay them, you can go see a,” he continued.

