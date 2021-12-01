A man was transported to the hospital after a liquid was thrown at him during a hammer attack.

After allegations of an attack, emergency personnel raced to the Red Lion Pub in Robins Lane in St Helens at around 7.45pm on Monday, November 29.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two males had been hurt in a hammer attack in which the victim had a’substance’ thrown at them.

The victim and the suspect were both brought to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

At the incident, Thomas Simon Cawley, 32, of Rigsfold Drive, St Helens, was detained and charged with Section 18 assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He’s been remanded in custody until tomorrow’s hearing at Wirral Magistrates Court (Thursday, December 2).

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Following reports of an attack on Monday night (November 29) on Robins Lane in St Helens, a man has been charged.

“Officers were dispatched to a disturbance outside the Red Lion pub at 7.45 p.m., which had spread to nearby roads. The wounds of both the victim and the suspect were treated at a hospital.

“Thomas Simon Cawley, 32, of Rigsfold Drive in St Helens, was arrested and charged with Section 18 assault – causing grievous bodily harm with intent.”

Anyone with information about this event should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Facebook, or the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with the reference number 21000829605.

Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can also be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.