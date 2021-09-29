A man was taken to the hospital after being stung by bees more than 100 times.

According to CBS 5, the man was stung dozens of times after walking near a beehive in Scottsdale and rolling on the ground near Raintree Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

When Steve Gluskin saw the sufferer in distress, he jumped out of his car and tried to assist him, only to be stung numerous times himself.

“The minute I got out of the car, I started getting attacked,” Gluskin told AZ Family. It just smacked me in the face all of a sudden. I believed I had collided with a tree.”

Gluskin stated that he couldn’t get close enough to help the victim because of the severity of the attack.

“He was writhing around and finally he simply lost consciousness,” he continued to tell the station.

After being alerted of the incident at around 2:00 p.m. local time, Scottsdale firemen dispatched a crew, according to CBS 5.

Firefighters employed protective gear to get near enough to the two men, as well as provide medical care for the victim, who had been stung over 100 times.

At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown.

There are hives in the neighborhood, according to Dan Punch, a beekeeper who was not present at the time of the attack.

He went on to say that the victim’s injuries were “extremely significant,” and that “depending on bee sensitivity, that might be a deadly circumstance.”

After the two males were removed from the scene, firefighters foamed a nearby beehive in an attempt to mitigate the threat.

A beekeeper raised the lid of a storm drain, revealing a big colony underneath, according to the network.

Firefighters once again came to the rescue and sprayed it down.

Bees that build their hives in the earth, according to Punch, are often Africanized honeybees, and they can be aggressive.

He then advised anyone who could come across Africanized bees to stay as far away from them as they possibly could.

“Run,” he told the network. You don’t want to stay in that condition because more bees will arrive and continue to arrive, especially if the bees are Africanized.”

