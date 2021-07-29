A man was slain just days after his 21st birthday by a “careless” driver who got away with it in court.

A driver who murdered a motorcycle only days before he turned 21 has gotten away with it.

On Menlove Avenue in Allerton, Reece Clarke was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a blue transit van.

After the incident, the 21-year-old was transported to the hospital with significant injuries. Reece died two days after the crash, which occurred the day before his 21st birthday.

On April 23, 2019, around 4.40 p.m., Mr Clarke was biking towards the city center when he was hit.

John Henry, 41, the van’s driver, was later charged with death by negligent driving, which he denied.

However, after a four-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court last month, he was convicted guilty.

Henry, of Arundel Avenue in Sefton Park, was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for 18 months, in court today.

He was also sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work and was barred from driving for a year.

Karen O’Flaherty, Reece’s mother, said in an emotional statement today that the family has “mixed feelings” about the punishment and that they “would have preferred a penalty that matched the seriousness of what had transpired.”

“The loss of Reece the day before his 21st birthday was terrible to our family and came as a tremendous shock to us all,” she said. The family went through a four-day trial in which we had to relive every element of that day’s misery.

“Reece was a sweet, caring young man who worked hard and had never done anything wrong.

“Every step we’ve taken as a family since we first learned of Reece’s death has been about him, about his memory, about achieving justice for him, and about preserving the amazing memories we all cherish.

“So we had mixed feelings today as we listened to the sentence handed down to the van driver who killed Reece.

“We understand that no punishment would ever bring Reece back to us or compensate for our personal loss, but we would have liked a sentence that represented the gravity of the situation.

“No mother should ever have to lose their child or have to read a sentence in Crown Court.”

