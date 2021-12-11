A man was shot in the leg, there was violence towards women, and there was a booster jab plea.

A man was shot in the leg early this morning on a major Liverpool thoroughfare (Saturday). Officers were dispatched to Prescot Road in Old Swan shortly after 3.05 a.m. after hearing three bangs and discovering a guy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

A 33-year-old male was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was characterized as serious but stable.

Prescot Road was cordoned off at its intersection with Day Street this morning, and forensics officers were seen searching the area.

The shooting was thought to be premeditated, according to police.

After two violent attacks and a hit in the head in Liverpool city centre, a woman was left feeling paranoid and scared.

Delphie Levy Jones, 20, was hit in the face by a man in a city center club after questioning him about her companion being punched.

Delphie was inspired to create a blog article about violence against women when 12-year-old Ava White was slain on Church Street and 47-year-old Malak Adabzadeh, also known as Katy, died as a result of “head trauma.”

Delphie had previously been assaulted in this city, which she refers to as her “safe space,” on November 25.

Experts have warned that by the middle of December, the new Omicron form could be dominant in the UK, with one million infections by the end of the month.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the warning after finding that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provided “significantly lower” levels of protection against the new strain.

However, preliminary data showed that following a booster dose, effectiveness looked to “improve dramatically,” providing 70 to 75 percent protection against symptomatic infection.

The protection provided by being twice poked against Omicron variants is’much weaker.’