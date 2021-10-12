A man was shot and killed while attempting to break up a fight at a party.

According to accounts, a man was shot dead while attempting to break up a brawl at a party in Alabama, and the culprit has now been charged with murder.

The incident occurred after Jerry Rayford, 57, asked Tracy Mosley, 42, to leave a property in Dallas County early on Sunday morning and return home, according to WSFA12 News.

However, Rayford was tragically shot shortly after, and another person there was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Dallas County Road 33 near Orrville, and Rayford had hosted a party with roughly 20 individuals in attendance, according to reports.

Mosley allegedly fired multiple shots at Rayford, according to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum.

According to the sheriff, there was evidence that Rayford was shot with a.40 caliber handgun and that another individual was hurt.

He stated, ” “Mr. Rayford was hit at least six or seven times by the gun that he [Mosley] fired. And Mr. Mosley had no idea he’d shot this person, Mr. Allen.

The sheriff said, ” “He was present. In addition, he was hit in the leg.” Sheriff Granthum continued to speak to the media source, saying: “When [Rayford] approached the disturbance in front of his house, he spotted a male person, later identified as Tracy Mosley, who had gotten into an altercation with some girls.

“There were a few exchanges. ‘Hey, you need to leave,’ Mr. Rayford informed them when he came out. At my residence, there is no commotion. That is not acceptable down here.'” Mosley told Sheriff Granthum, according to WSFA12 News, that the shot was in self-defense.

According to Sheriff Granthum, who spoke to the network, “Mr. Mosley claims it was self-defense, but we have yet to see a gun on the homeowner. He only wanted everyone to have a nice time and enjoy themselves.” Mosley was denied bond and charged with murder and first-degree assault, according to WSFA12 News.

According to the network, Mosley was brought to the Dallas County Jail and will appear in court on Tuesday morning.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

