A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walgreens while his 12-year-old daughter shopped inside.

According to police, a Texas father was fatally shot by a security guard outside a Walgreens while his 12-year-old daughter was inside the store after an altercation.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said Michael Luna, 41, drove up outside the store near Woodforest at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Luna waited in his truck with his daughter for a time after driving up near to the front doors before she went into the Walgreens.

Luna was then contacted by the 31-year-old security guard, who told him to move his truck. An quarrel between the two is said to have occurred at this time.

It apparently got to the point that Luna got out of his truck and got into a physical argument with the security guy, punching him multiple times.

According to KTRK, the security guard, who is employed by Integrity Global, eventually reached for his revolver and fired many times, several of which impacted Luna, according to authorities.

Luna had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, which proved fatal when police arrived.

Sheriff Gonzalez said in a statement on the HCSO’s Facebook page, “A security officer got involved in an altercation with an adult male outside of the store.” The male was struck by the security officer’s weapon. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“It was learned the victim, Michael Luna, had come to the business with his daughter,” said an update to the original statement. While his daughter walked into the store, Luna stayed outside in his pickup.

“Luna and the security officer exchanged words. Luna got out of his truck and began hitting him in the head numerous times, knocking him to the ground. The security guard struck him in the head and knocked him to the ground. The security guard took his gun and fired six shots at Luna, hitting him many times.”

“The security officer is licensed by the State of Texas,” it ended. The case will be presented to a Harris County Grand Jury following the investigation.”

HCSO and Integrity Global have been asked for comment by this website.

The shooting came just days after another father was shot and killed in Florida, with the alleged shooter dancing over the victim’s body moments later.

Dustin Wakefield, a single father, is in town. This is a condensed version of the information.