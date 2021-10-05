A man was sentenced to prison for rapping his 13-year-old daughter and forcing his son to rape his mother.

A man in Singapore has been condemned to prison for raping his teen daughter for over six years and forcing his teen son to rape the boy’s mother twice.

After pleading guilty to three counts of rape, sexual assault, and abetting by encouraging his son to rape, the 41-year-old man was sentenced to 29 years in prison and 24 strokes of the cane on Monday. The man’s identity has not been released in order to safeguard the victims’ identities, according to The Straits Times.

The guy began conducting sexual activities on his daughter when she was nine years old, according to the court. Years of sexual abuse followed, and the girl was raped until she was thirteen years old. Fearing for her mother’s safety if her parents clashed, the victim did not tell her mother about the abuse.

She eventually told her older brother about her ordeal, who counseled her not to succumb to the assaults. But the child couldn’t tell anyone since he was afraid of being thrashed for sullying the family’s reputation.

The guy allegedly forced his 15-year-old son to rape his mother when she was inebriated and unconscious in 2018. Despite the boy’s refusal, his father coerced him and assisted him in the act.

The child realized what her father was doing to her was inappropriate after attending a sexual education session at her school. She then told her aunt, who informed the police on November 2, 2019.

The man was eventually apprehended, and the victims’ years of torture were revealed. Meanwhile, the guy told police that he raped his daughter because he didn’t want her to have intercourse with other men.

According to Channel News Asia, the prosecutor stated in court that if she wanted to have sex with anyone, it should be with him and not with anyone else.

The case was also described as “unique in its total and perverted degradation of all familial relationships by the accused, against his biological children and their mother,” according to the prosectors.