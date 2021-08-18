A man was sentenced to prison for murdering his ex-new girlfriend’s boyfriend and setting his body on fire.

On Monday, a man was sentenced to prison for murdering his ex-partner girlfriend’s and concealing his body in a burning car to make it appear as if he committed suicide.

On December 12, 2020, Mark Chilman, 52, of Herefordshire, England, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in jail for the horrific murder of 66-year-old Neil Parkinson in Worcestershire.

According to Wales Online, Chilman allegedly struck Parkinson in the head with a weapon before placing his body in his BMW X5 and setting it on fire to make it look like a suicide.

The police were notified by residents who noticed the charred vehicle.

According to Wales Online, Chilman was enraged that Parkinson was dating his ex-girlfriend Juliet Adcock, with whom he had broken up in June 2020. Chilman, on the other hand, was said to be fascinated with the woman and organized the murder to rid himself of Parkinson so that he could reconcile with her.

After Adcock ended their relationship, Chilman allegedly installed a tracker on her car and stole her underwear, which he “cuddled every night.” Chilman is also accused of leaving scribbled messages in Adcock’s restroom, which read: “I love you forever,” according to Wales Online.

According to the BBC, Judge James Burbidge stated that Chilman considered Adcock as his “property.” The individual allegedly broke into Adcock’s farm, took two petrol jerry cans, and purchased throwaway cellphones while concealing his own phone. Chilman waited for Parkinson to leave his Broadwas farm to care for his 94-year-old dementia-stricken mother on the day of the murder.

Chilman attacked Parkinson with a weapon, likely a hammer, when he got out of his car to close the gate, fracturing the base of his skull and putting him unconscious. Chilman then drove the vehicle to another site, where he doused it in gasoline and set it on fire, according to the court.

Parkinson's family and Adcock were left "shattered and heartbroken," according to Judge Burbidge.