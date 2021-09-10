A man was sentenced to prison for breaking into a residence and stealing a television.

For breaking into a residence and stealing a television, a man was sentenced to prison.

In April 2021, Robin Vasko broke into a house on Salisbury Road and stole television.

Following an inquiry, the 32-year-old, of Cranborne Road, Wavertree, was arrested by police in July.

In a sad tragedy, a student, 18, fell four floors to her death from her flat.

At Liverpool Crown Court today, Vasko was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

“It is wonderful to see Vasko being sentenced, and it demonstrates our dedication to investigating and bringing to justice those who enter the homes of people in all of our communities,” said Detective Constable Pete Murphy of Operation Castle.

“We recognize that burglary has a significant and long-term impact on victims.

“It can be a very intimate and invasive crime, and victims may find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that criminals have broken into their homes and stolen personal belongings.

“Hopefully, the fact that Vasko has been discovered and dealt with provides some relief to the victim in this case.”

Vasko’s punishment is part of Operation Castle, Merseyside Police’s specialist burglary team, which is attempting to reduce the number of “distressing” burglaries.

“Operation Castle is a dedicated squad of detectives, and since we commenced in 2018, we’ve seen more than 500 years in prison handed out to suspects,” DC Murphy stated.

“Every sentence given down protects the people of Merseyside and beyond from the harm, distress, and inconvenience caused by burglary.

“Information from the communities being targeted is frequently critical to these accomplishments, so I would continue to implore people to report anything suspicious and come forward with any information they may have seen or heard.

“Investing in doorbell technology or other security measures can also act as a deterrent, preventing your home from being an easy target for opportunist criminals. More information is available on our website.”