A man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for threatening members of Congress if they did not support Trump.

After pleading guilty to making threatening phone calls to members of Congress who did not support former President Donald Trump, Ryder Winegar, 34, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

In phone calls left on the morning of Dec. 16, 2020, Winegar, of Amherst, was accused of threatening to hang lawmakers if they didn’t “get behind Donald Trump.” According to The Associated Press, officials claimed he left his name and phone number in several texts. According to the Department of Justice, he left messages for three senators and three reps.

“I got some suggestions for you,” Winegar allegedly remarked in one message. Here’s some advice: Donald Trump is the president of the United States. We’ll hang you till you die if you don’t get behind him.” Officers from the United States Capitol Police attempted to interrogate Winegar on Dec. 20, 2020, but he declined. Before authorities could return with warrants, Winegar flew to Brazil alone the next day. When he returned to the United States on January 11, 2021, he was detained.

“And it really does come down to two camps.” Either you support our president, liberty, and the global f*** this h**o, uh, Jewish vaccine agenda, or you don’t. If that’s the case, we’ll f***ing kill you. “Are you sure you understand?” In another message, Winegar is claimed to have said.

Winegar pleaded guilty to the charges on August 6, 2021, and has been in detention since his arrest in January. Along with his 33-month sentence, he will have to pay a $15,000 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney John F. Farley remarked, “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that threats of violence have no place in our political debate.” “While all citizens have the right to voice their political beliefs, it is illegal to threaten members of Congress or members of state legislatures with violence.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Investigators revealed after his arrest in January that he had allegedly delivered a death threat to a state senator via email.

His lawyer had requested supervised release or imprisonment to his house.

“He does not and will not seek to justify his conduct, but he wants the Court to know that he is embarrassed not only by his actions but also by his thought patterns.” This is a condensed version of the information.