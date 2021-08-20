A man was sentenced to life in jail for murdering Grandma with a piggy bank and beheading her.

After fatally beating his 79-year-old step-grandmother with a piggy bank and beheading her early last year, a man in Michigan was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Judge Michael A. Weipert of the 38th Circuit Court sentenced Kenny Wayne McBride, 45, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Cecilia Gibson in February 2020, according to WTOL 11. For mutilating Gibson’s body, the Monroe County man will serve 114 to 480 months in prison.

According to prosecution testimony, after the two got into an argument about McBride’s children — all but one of whom he had ignored for years — McBride grew upset and beat Gibson to death with a porcelain piggy bank and a metal child-gate on Feb. 16 last year.

After being beaten at least 19 times, the elderly woman suffered severe brain injuries.

According to the story, McBride then hacked off Gibson’s head with three different knives and dragged it through the Temperance home before throwing it into the yard.

When McBride’s father, Kenneth Reece, got home on the morning of Feb. 17 and discovered Gibson’s body and considerable amounts of blood in the living room, authorities were alerted.

Following the finding, Reece dialed 911, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Gibson’s mutilated remains and evident traces of a violent and bloody battle.

Investigators also discovered McBride’s bloodied trousers, knives, and cut-up photographs of all of McBride’s children, with the exception of the child with whom he had a relationship.

According to a Fox 2 Detroit story, McBride, who had just been living with his step-grandmother and father for roughly six weeks, claimed he had no idea what had happened despite being the only other person in the house at the time of the incident.

His bloodied jeans, DNA, cellular phone records, and fingerprint evidence, on the other hand, tied him to the crime.

McBride also had injuries to his hands and head that appeared to be the result of a physical battle, but he claimed they came from working on his automobile. He had, however, paid someone to repair his auto battery earlier in the day, according to the evidence.

During his testimony, he also claimed that Gibson was murdered by someone to whom he owed money, but Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Allison Arnold refuted his assertion.

Furthermore, Arnold stated that McBride had never addressed the claim previously and that a different individual would not have killed Gibson. Brief News from Washington Newsday.