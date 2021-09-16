A man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for making millions by hosting child pornography on servers.

When he was captured in Ireland, Eric Eoin Marques was described by US authorities as the world’s most prolific distributor of child pornography. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the convicted sex offender set up and ran servers on the so-called dark web, where anonymous users could see millions of unlawful movies and photos depicting the rape and torture of newborns and toddlers.

According to prosecutors, the volume of content was so large that law enforcement acknowledged they had never seen so much until uncovering Marques’ servers. In court, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang told Marques that his actions were comparable to those of a drug lord.

Chuang described the crime as “really horrible.”

Marques apologized to the victims and implored the court for mercy before receiving his sentence.

“I have ruined both my and my family’s reputations. Please give me another chance,” he pleaded with Chuang.

The judge decided to propose that the Federal Bureau of Prisons give Marques credit for the eight years he spent in custody since his arrest in 2013 in both Ireland and the United States. The judge also ordered him to pay $87,000 in reparations to victims of the child pornography he assisted in the distribution of.

The plea agreement between Marques and prosecutors originally asked for a prison sentence ranging from 15 to 21 years.

During a hearing in May, Chuang rejected the bargain, calling it “extremely defective” and said he was inclined to sentence Marques to more than 15 to 21 years in prison.

Chuang was not bound by the conditions of the amended agreement, which recommended a prison sentence of 21 to 27 years.

Prosecutors recommended a 27-year sentence, followed by lifetime supervision.

Prosecutors noted that “the crimes committed by [Marques] are without precedent,” adding that he “created a ‘safe haven’ for child sexual abusers to meet and share photographs, films, to encourage, promote, and discuss the sexual abuse of children, including infants.”

Marques, who is a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland, would receive a 21-year term, according to his defense attorneys. Marques’ lawyers also requested that Chuang allow him to return to Ireland after completing his prison sentence.

"No penalty will suffice.