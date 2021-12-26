A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after rapping a minor over 100 times.

After admitting to repeatedly raping a minor girl in South Yorkshire, England, a man was sentenced to 18 years in jail.

After pleading guilty to various crimes, including rape and assault by penetration of a minor under the age of 16, Philip Nichols, of Rotherham, was sentenced on Friday at Sheffield Crown Court.

According to a news release from South Yorkshire Police, Nichols raped the anonymous victim up to five times each week between March 2020 and July this year.

According to authorities, he threatened the girl that if she “would not let him have sex with her,” he would “murder someone she loved.”

Nichols subjected his victim to “abhorrent, lengthy rapes,” according to Detective Constable Emma Blackburn, who assisted in the inquiry. He would also snap photos and record recordings of the assault “on every occasion,” she added.