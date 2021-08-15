A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl and her mother.

In Multnomah County, Oregon, a 25-year-old man was sentenced to more than 13 years in jail for sexually abusing a woman and her 5-year-old daughter last year.

According to KOIN, Alfredo Guzman-Padilla admitted to two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree burglary.

Guzman-Padilla was charged after breaking into the victims’ apartment in Wood Village, New Jersey, and sexually assaulting the mother and daughter in January of last year. Before the authorities arrived, he had fled.

He was apprehended hours later at an apartment building near the scene of the crime.

Guzman-Padilla also admitted to two counts of public obscenity related to his behavior before his detention.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Friday that he has been sentenced to a total of 13 and a half years in prison.

“One day, you will have to confront not only the heinous attack you perpetrated against me, but also the heinous attack you perpetrated against my daughter… You were not victorious. It was not acceptable, and what is acceptable is that you are being returned to your rightful place,” the woman who was abused stated in court during his sentencing.

Last year, the then-26-year-old mother told KPTV about the assaults in an interview.

Talaya Waliser stated at the time that she wanted to go public with her tale in order to hold the suspect accountable and to encourage any other potential victims to come forward.

Her daughter awoke her at 4:36 a.m., according to the mom. She claims she noticed a dark, shadowy person in the doorway with his pants down to his ankles when she started nursing her 6-month-old son.

She told the newspaper, “I simply remember clutching my son and scooting up all the way to my headboard.”

Guzman-Padilla, who was 24 at the time, allegedly choked and smothered Waliser before sexually assaulting her. She also alleged that he choked and sexually molested her small daughter.

“I remember kicking and kicking and kicking and kicking and kicking and kicking and kicking and kicking and kicking and I recall striking him on the side of the head as well. And the whole time he was just smiling and laughing,” she recalled.

Guzman-Padilla was apprehended three hours after the attack while naked in another apartment building. Waliser was able to positively identify him based on mugshots.

Guzman-Padilla had a criminal record, having been found guilty of assault in 2017 and arrested for public indecency in 2019.