A man was sentenced for a hate crime against a teenage girl after stabbing her and attempting to gouge her eyes out.

Robert McCallion, 36, savagely attacked the 17-year-old girl while she was visiting her father at an apartment complex in March 2020. McCallion admitted in court on Tuesday that he assaulted the young girl with a knife at the condominium where he also lived.

“McCallion hit her in the face, pushed her to the ground, choked her, and then attempted to gouge out her eyeballs with his thumbs,” said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah at a press conference.

McCallion repeatedly pounded the victim’s head into the concrete as she sought to flee and call for help. According to the DA, he then stabbed her many times in the face, head, back, hands, and chest while hurling racist and anti-semitic epithets at her.

The incident took place in the parking lot in front of the apartment complex, and the DA stated that residents, including the victim’s father, had to see the atrocity. McCallion was swiftly apprehended after police arrived on the scene.

A collapsed lung, corneal abrasions in both eyes, and lacerations to her face, head, and kidney were among the serious and long-lasting injuries sustained by the juvenile victim.

Rocah added, “By any metric, this was one of the most severe and brutal violent attacks we have ever witnessed.” “Worse, ignorance and hatred were fueling it.” In 2020, there were around 8,052 documented hate crimes in the United States, according to the Department of Justice. More than 61 percent of the recorded cases were motivated by racial or ethnic prejudices. According to the Department of Justice, nearly 55 percent of the reported perpetrators were white.

Police discovered illegal firearms in McCallion’s residence, including two loaded assault rifles, as well as “Nazi paraphernalia, a confederate flag, a gas mask, and a tactical vest.”

Rocah also stated that he was attracted in “white nationalist-type organizations” and that detrimental discourse radicalized him. She believes there is an important message to be taken from this instance as a result of these variables.

Rocah stated, "This case must serve as a warning, as a wake-up call." "About how divided and cruel speech can be."