A man was seen ‘chasing and threatening’ a cyclist with an axe.

A cyclist was allegedly chased and threatened by a man wielding an axe near a Merseyside town center.

Merseyside Police received an allegation on Shaw Street in St Helens yesterday at 12.10pm that a man wielding an axe was pursuing a male riding an electric bike and making threats towards him.

The police arrived and saw the suspect, a 21-year-old man from St Helens, walking into an address on Lower Hall Street.

He was detained and arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and affray, but during his arrest, he made a threatening comment to the arresting officer, prompting him to be arrested for a Section 4 Public Order offense.

There were no injuries reported, and police discovered an axe at the scene.

Merseyside Police issued a statement saying, “We have detained a guy following an incident in St Helens” (Wednesday 15 September).

“At around 12.10 p.m., we received a report that a man wielding an axe was pursuing and threatening a male riding an electric bike on Shaw Street.

“Police arrived and saw the suspect, a 21-year-old St Helens man, walking into an address on Lower Hall Street. Officers detained him and arrested him on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

“During his detention, the individual made a threatening remark to the arresting officer and was later jailed for a Section 4 Public Order violation.

“Police have taken him into prison and will question him.

“There were no injuries reported, and police discovered an axe at the scene.”

“We simply will not stand by and allow people to carry firearms and endanger their own and others’ safety,” Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said.

“Fortunately, an arrest was made and the weapon was confiscated before it could inflict any bodily harm on our streets, and the entire facts are still being investigated.

“If you were in St Helens that afternoon and witnessed the incident then please let us know as information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.

“In the same way, if you have any.”

“The summary comes to an end.”