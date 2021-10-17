A man was rescued from a building’s roof and sent to the hospital.

After being rescued from a building’s roof, a man was imprisoned under the Mental Health Act.

Concerns for the safety of a guy on the roof of a building on Park Street in the L8 district prompted police to call around 8.30 p.m. last night (October 17).

Patrols arrived, and the man was arrested and sent to the hospital under the Mental Health Act.

In a tunnel accident, a woman died and two men were critically injured.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue, as well as members of the search and rescue section, were dispatched to the incident.

“Crews were informed at 8.39pm and arrived on scene at 8.44pm,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

“Three fire engines and an aerial appliance were dispatched to the area.”

Just before 10.30 p.m., crews left the location.