A man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs, according to his family.

Duke Little Whirlwind, 58, was discovered on a gravel road near his house in the Northern Cheyenne Reservation of Lame Deer in Rosebud County just before noon on Sunday.

Avalee Little Whirlwind, his niece, told KRTV that her uncle went out about 11 a.m. that morning to retrieve a bicycle that he had mended. He never returned home, and his body was discovered by a neighbor not long afterwards.

According to Avalee, all clues lead to her uncle being attacked by a group of dogs.

Duke’s body was seen by her brother, who stated “all of his clothes” had been “torn off.” “Those dogs were still racing around” when he was discovered lying “face down.” She explained, “There’s no other explanation for him to be resting there in his blood.” “The coroner said he was in a lot of pain.” Duke’s body was brought to Forsyth by the Rosebud County coroner late Sunday evening after authorities arrived on the location.

His body was sent to the state crime lab in Billings, where an autopsy will be performed.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Avalee, on the other hand, is sure that her uncle died as a consequence of a dog attack, telling the news source that such instances have become “a very major problem” in the community.

“People have scars on their bodies,” she explained. “Near-death experiences have occurred.” Avalee’s statements were backed up by Tom MexicanCheyenne, a Lame Deer resident for over 40 years, who told KRTV that these types of incidents happen “all the time.” “Nothing ever gets done,” he stated, despite the fact that the incidents are reported to the local Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Police. “They say it’s not their fault,” MexicanCheyenne explained.

Avalee later confronted BIA about their perceived lack of action, threatening to “kill these dogs myself” in a warning that led to her being handcuffed and eventually released.

She has now confirmed that the owners of the four canines suspected of being responsible for the killing have been shot dead.

